Attack at Parliament

  • BREAKING: A man has been shot at the entrance of parliament after attacking a policeman with a knife
  • Car rammed into gates outside parliament
  • Incident on Westminster bridge, eyewitnesses say several hit by car. Graphic video:

  • UPDATE: Commons Leader David Lidington says a police officer was stabbed and the assailant was then shot. Says there are reports of further violence in the vicinity of parliament.

  • Theresa May was in voting lobby at time of attack. She and other ministers have been evacuated.
  • UPDATE: Richard Tice tells Sky between 8 and 10 people are lying prostrate on the ground on Westminster Bridge. Car “drove along pavement knocking people over”.
  • WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Via Reuters

  • Scotland Yard say they are treating it as a terrorist incident
  • UPDATE: Press Association says one woman dead, several others with “catastrophic” injuries
  • Tory minister Tobias Ellwood gave CPR and mouth-to-mouth to the wounded policeman. Pictures here.
  • First photos of the attacker here.
  • UPDATE: BBC reports the policeman has died.
March 22, 2017 at 2:42 pm



