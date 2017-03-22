HS2 Crisis Meeting Today

The half a billion pound HS2 conflict of interest row is generating such concern that Guido hears a crisis board meeting has been called today. As the spotlight shines on the board to protect the taxpayer from a legal challenge over the £170 million contract awarded to construction firm CH2M, Guido can report on yet another conflict of interest. Not only is HS2 Ltd’s current CEO Mark Thurston a former CH2M employee. Not only is HS2 Ltd’s previous CEO Roy Hill a former CH2M employee. Now HS2 Ltd’s former chief of staff Chris Reynolds has been hired by… CH2M! Specifically as programme director for the development partner contract. Industry journal Construction News says this raises further questions about HS2 handing a massive taxpayer-funded contract to a firm that then hired its chief of staff. The revolving door spins ever faster, something for the HS2 board to discuss at their meeting today…

Tags: ,
People: / /
March 22, 2017 at 9:47 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Donald Tusk sounding a bit intimidated:

“We will not be intimidated by threats that no Brexit deal is good for UK & bad for EU. No deal bad for everyone, above all for UK.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

HS2 Gravy Train Rides Again HS2 Gravy Train Rides Again
Three of Five Gorton Candidates Back Iranian Government Three of Five Gorton Candidates Back Iranian Government
Get The Look: May in Vogue Get The Look: May in Vogue
Exclusive: Jon Lansman was at Unite HQ Just Two Weeks Ago Exclusive: Jon Lansman was at Unite HQ Just Two Weeks Ago
Leaked UKIP Memo: Candidates Must Leave Social Media Leaked UKIP Memo: Candidates Must Leave Social Media
Guido Investigation: Trojan Horse at the Heart of Birmingham Labour Party Guido Investigation: Trojan Horse at the Heart of Birmingham Labour Party
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
Watch: McLoughlin vs McCaffrey Watch: McLoughlin vs McCaffrey
Watch: May Launches Plan for Britain Watch: May Launches Plan for Britain
Bus-ted: Tories Fined £70000, Treasurer Faces Charges, Thanet Re-Run Bus-ted: Tories Fined £70000, Treasurer Faces Charges, Thanet Re-Run
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Watch: Minister Hit with NICs U-Turn on Live TV Watch: Minister Hit with NICs U-Turn on Live TV
Read: Hammond U-Turns on NI Read: Hammond U-Turns on NI
Mackinlay Interviewed Under Caution Mackinlay Interviewed Under Caution
Pro-Bercow FOI Answered Two Weeks Faster than Average Pro-Bercow FOI Answered Two Weeks Faster than Average
Corbynista Candidate: Israel Linked to ISIS Oil Corbynista Candidate: Israel Linked to ISIS Oil
Read: Burnham’s Draft Manifesto Read: Burnham’s Draft Manifesto