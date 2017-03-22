Dutch Finance Minister: Southern Europeans Spent €uros on “Alcohol & Women”

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the socialist Dutch finance minister and president of the Eurogroup, has upset his fellow finance ministers by saying of “countries in crisis”:

“I cannot spend all my money on liquor and women and plead for your support afterwards. This principle applies on the personal, local, national and also European level”

This has not gone down well with the Southern Eurozone countries who have spent all their money. Portugal’s Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva and Italy’s former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi have called for Dijsselbloem to resign. He remains admirably unapologetic:

Guido doesn’t see money spent on alcohol and women as a waste…

People:
March 22, 2017 at 2:37 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Donald Tusk sounding a bit intimidated:

“We will not be intimidated by threats that no Brexit deal is good for UK & bad for EU. No deal bad for everyone, above all for UK.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box
Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday
Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion
Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over
Well Done Our SNPs Well Done Our SNPs
Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios
Milo 12 Things Milo 12 Things
Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
Amazing Robot Warehouses Amazing Robot Warehouses
No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots