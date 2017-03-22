Dutch Finance Minister: Southern Europeans Spent €uros on “Alcohol & Women”

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the socialist Dutch finance minister and president of the Eurogroup, has upset his fellow finance ministers by saying of “countries in crisis”:

“I cannot spend all my money on liquor and women and plead for your support afterwards. This principle applies on the personal, local, national and also European level”

This has not gone down well with the Southern Eurozone countries who have spent all their money. Portugal’s Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva and Italy’s former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi have called for Dijsselbloem to resign. He remains admirably unapologetic:

Guido doesn’t see money spent on alcohol and women as a waste…