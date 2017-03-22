Dodgy Boss-ier: Bad Al Campbell is New European Editor-at-Large

The king of spin is back in newspapers: Bad Al is the new editor of the New European. Tony Blair for a column?

March 22, 2017 at 12:00 pm



Quote of the Day

Modest advice to George Osborne from Piers Morgan on editing…

“Great columnists can make or break a paper, so hire some great ones. That means instantly firing dreary Nick Clegg, whose Standard columns are as inspiring as his broken tuition fee pledges, and hiring someone like me. Unfortunately, you can’t afford me. So go cheaper – Clarkson, Coren, or even your old mate Cameron. He’s got nothing better to do.”

