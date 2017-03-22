Corbyn Seeking “Liaison Officer” to Improve Terms With PLP

Jeremy Corbyn is hiring a “Political Liaison Officer” to “support and develop the relationship” between the leader’s office and the PLP. Team Corbyn are advertising the tole as “an exciting opportunity”, with the job description including the responsibility of “leading on party liaison around disputes and complaints”. The successful candidate will naturally have “excellent interpersonal skills” and “knowledge of the current political situation”. And how much does the hardest job in Westminster pay? £34,913 per year, with a fixed term contract until Jez goes…

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn comes up with a new slogan at PMQs:

“I want a staircase for all, not a ladder for a few.”

