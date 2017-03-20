Watson Blasted By Shadow Cabinet Colleagues at “Robust” Away Day

Tom Watson was repeatedly admonished by Labour colleagues at the Shadow Cabinet away day this afternoon, Guido can report. A source in the room says Watson’s decision to go public with his criticism of Jon Lansman and Momentum was “almost unanimously” opposed by Shadow Cabinet members. A point made several times by different Shadow Cabinet ministers was that “this kind of intervention is damaging in elections – this behaviour does us no good”. It was noted that a public Labour Party civil war would ironically harm the chances of Watson’s close friend Sion Simon in the West Midlands mayoral election. Another Shadow Cabinet minister issued a stronger rebuke to Watson, accusing him of a “reckless intervention” designed to influence the Unite general secretary election. Watson did have some support – Guido is told three Shadow Cabinet members spoke up in support of the deputy leader. A Labour source says the choice of the word “robust” in the joint statement issued by Corbyn and Watson this afternoon reflects the level of criticism Watson faced. “He had to skulk out the side door…”