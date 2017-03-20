Tories Lead By 12 Points Among 18-24 Year-Olds

The Tories have extended their overall lead to 19 points – they are now the furthest ahead with ICM than at any time since the 2015 general election. And that’s after the NICs debacle… 

Conservatives: 45% (up 1 from Guardian/ICM two weeks ago)

Labour: 26% (down 2)

UKIP: 10% (down 1)

LibDems: 9% (up 1)

Greens: 4% (down 1)

Conservative lead: 19 points (up 3)

UKIP just claw back into double digits. Stunningly, the Tory lead now extends to 12 points among 18-24 year-olds. Martin Boon, director of ICM said:

“It’s so desperate for Labour that it’s also nearly a ‘full house’ across standard demographics. Only members of non-white communities offer up a Labour lead over the Tories, with DEs tied. When 18-24s split 41% vs 29% for the Conservatives, Labour can only be in some sort of historic mess.”

And Labour are putting it around that they are “on an election footing”?

