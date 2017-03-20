Tom Watson “Obviously Had Irony For Breakfast”

With a straight face, Tom Watson has told Sky News that “we can’t have secret plans” to take over the Labour Party, claiming he is “shocked” anyone would use Unite in this way. Seems like only yesterday it was Watson who was forced to resign for plotting to use Unite to stitch up Labour Party selections. Blairites must be smiling wryly at his new “no secret plans” pledge, or as a Momentum source puts it:

“He has obviously had irony for breakfast.”

Unite meanwhile accuse Watson of “an unprecedented pattern of interference in the current Unite general secretary election”. Which itself is hilarious given how Watson and Unite used to plot to interfere in Labour selections. Irony overload this morning…

March 20, 2017 at 10:35 am



Quote of the Day

Donald Tusk sounding a bit intimidated:

“We will not be intimidated by threats that no Brexit deal is good for UK & bad for EU. No deal bad for everyone, above all for UK.”

