Number 10: No Early Election

Theresa May’s spokesman could not be clearer:
“There is not going to be one.”
Despite the chatter from excitable Lobby hacks this morning it was always highly unlikely. And now even less likely…
Donald Tusk sounding a bit intimidated:
“We will not be intimidated by threats that no Brexit deal is good for UK & bad for EU. No deal bad for everyone, above all for UK.”