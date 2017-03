Momentum’s Christine Shawcroft is the subject of much micky-tacking from Labour Blairites this morning after telling the Today programme she considers herself a moderate. To be fair to Christine, it’s true that she is on the moderate wing of Momentum. She only wants Lutfur Rahman to control Tower Hamlets and thinks British soldiers should invite ISIS fighters round for tea. That snap election looks more tempting with every Corbynista broadcast interview…