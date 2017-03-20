Man Who Helped Run ‘Trojan Horse’ School Now at Heart of Birmingham Labour

A man at the centre of the ‘Trojan Horse’ schools scandal is helping to run the Labour campaign machine in Birmingham, Guido can reveal. Mohammad Ashraf was a governor at Golden Hillock School, which was placed into special measures after it emerged it had segregated boys and girls, banned the teaching of some subjects and taught pupils: “Islam is the true religion, not like those Christians and Jews”. At the time Ashraf accused Ofsted of being “biased” and accused them of a “narrow agenda”.

Yet Guido can reveal that, in spite of his past actions, Ashraf remains heavily active in Labour Party politics. This month he acted as a referee for the Labour council candidate Alison Gove-Humphries, who was deselected on Saturday after Guido revealed her posts linking Israel to ISIS. Ashraf was pictured in Stoke campaigning for new Labour MP Gareth Snell. He is listed on Birmingham Labour’s website as the party’s contact in Hall Green. This man helped run a Trojan Horse school, now he is helping run Labour’s campaigns in Birmingham…

Revelations of Ashraf’s ongoing influence in the Birmingham party come after a slew of Labour scandals in the city. Earlier this month West Midlands mayoral candidate Sion Simon’s campaign chief Waseem Zaffar was forced to resign after he intervened in a primary school to insist a four-year-old girl wear a hijab. It was in Birmingham that Labour councillors Ansar Ali Khan and Mariam Khan held sex segregated rallies. Today’s Daily Mail runs an investigation showing how Birmingham Labour councillors turned a blind eye to Islamist extremism in the city. Birmingham Labour is a rotten borough, not ideal for Sion Simon’s “This is England” campaign for West Midlands mayor…