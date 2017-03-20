Lansman Was at Unite HQ Two Weeks Ago

Unite have responded to the Jon Lansman – Tom Watson row by issuing a bold statement claiming there is no Momentum plot and that Lansman and Len McCluskey have never met:

“Tom Watson has made claims about Unite and its general secretary Len McCluskey which are entirely inaccurate. As Unite has made it clear it is exclusively for our executive council to determine which organisations we affiliate to. There are no plans for Unite to affiliate to Momentum. For the record, Len McCluskey has never met Jon Lansman to discuss this or any other matter.”

Hmm…

We know from reports at the time that Lansman attended a summit at Unite’s training centre at Esher Place last year. It was hosted by – you guessed it – Len McCluskey. Unlikely the pair wouldn’t have met there…

Guido can also reveal that Lansman was at Unite HQ on Monday, 6 March. Indeed, we caught him on video entering their building in Holborn. Guido understands a meeting of the Unite executive council – a key body that must be consulted before any affiliation – was held there that day. No plot, no plans, no meeting ever with Len? Oh really…