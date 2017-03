The shortlist for the Labour candidate in Manchester Gorton is:

Afzal Khan, Luthfur Rahman, Amina Lone, Yasmin Dar, Nasrin Ali

Afzal Khan is the overwhelming favourite, he has been after the seat for years. Guido readers will remember he tweeted comparing Israelis to Nazis. The Corbynistas once again failed to stitch up the seat for their preferred candidate Sam Wheeler, despite interventions from Corbyn and Karie Murphy. Pity the people of Gorton…