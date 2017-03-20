Get the Look: Theresa May’s £225 LK Bennett Dress in Vogue

Theresa May has been photographed by Annie Leibovitz for Vogue, wearing a navy L.K. Bennnet dress. Guido reckons it is the ‘Saskia Sloane’, which you can buy for £225:

“Saskia means business. This Sloane-blue dress is a timeless office-to-evening essential. Its curved seam detailing will flatter the figure, while the capped sleeves and mid-length finish provide the perfect amount of coverage.”

Theresa has an L.K. Bennett discount card which she uses so much she has to declare it in her Register of Interests…

Oh and the top lines from the interview: she says she rows with husband Philip when she wants to watch crime drama NCIS, and says Donald Trump was being a gentleman when he held her hand. Read it here…