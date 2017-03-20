Corbyn: Spirits Ran High Today

Today, spirits in the Labour Party have run high, so I want to send a message to all party members. pic.twitter.com/zKA0ELsxbp
— Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) March 20, 2017
New video from Jez out tonight. Everything is fine…
Donald Tusk sounding a bit intimidated:
“We will not be intimidated by threats that no Brexit deal is good for UK & bad for EU. No deal bad for everyone, above all for UK.”