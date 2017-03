Welsh Secretary @AlunCairns asked about suggestions from a minister in his dept that his “gut feeling” is Scotland will leave the UK #Peston pic.twitter.com/rzDGq6NJmn — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) March 19, 2017

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns did not offer any defence of his minister Guto Bebb’s comments on Scotland, comically just saying a string of incomprehensible words. Theresa May will need a better line that that when she visits Wales tomorrow…