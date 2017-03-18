Minister: My “Gut Feeling” is Scotland Could Leave UK

Is Tory minister Guto Bebb trying to get sacked? Fresh from infuriating Downing Street by demanding they apologise for the Budget, Bebb has written a column in his local paper arguing that Scotland is “clearly another country” and that his “gut feeling” is Scottish voters no longer see themselves as British. Fair to say these comments from a serving government minister are not in line with Theresa May’s position that “at heart we are one people”. Bebb said:

“We have a huge amount in common with citizens of the Irish Republic, as we do Scotland. Similar TV programmes, popular music and in many ways a shared literature… But, and it’s a real but, read their papers, listen to talk shows and watch the news and it’s clearly another country

“My brief visit to Edinburgh left me somewhat despondent because I felt the same way as I do when I leave Dublin. For me Dublin is somewhere which is recognisable but very different. That is fine in the context of the capital of an independent country but it should be a warning when visiting a city which is a crucial part of the UK. The sense of nationhood in Edinburgh is palpable. For a long time it has been satisfied within the UK. Even in 2014 a majority saw themselves as British and Scottish. Is that changing though? My gut feeling is yes and that should be a cause for regret to all of us.”

Bebb, a former pro-Welsh independence Plaid Cymru activist, was due to speak at the Tory spring forum in Cardiff yesterday but didn’t show…

Tags: , ,
People:
March 18, 2017 at 1:50 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Donald Tusk sounding a bit intimidated:

“We will not be intimidated by threats that no Brexit deal is good for UK & bad for EU. No deal bad for everyone, above all for UK.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Watch: McLoughlin vs McCaffrey Watch: McLoughlin vs McCaffrey
Watch: May Launches Plan for Britain Watch: May Launches Plan for Britain
Bus-ted: Tories Fined £70000, Treasurer Faces Charges, Thanet Re-Run Bus-ted: Tories Fined £70000, Treasurer Faces Charges, Thanet Re-Run
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Watch: Minister Hit with NICs U-Turn on Live TV Watch: Minister Hit with NICs U-Turn on Live TV
Read: Hammond U-Turns on NI Read: Hammond U-Turns on NI
Mackinlay Interviewed Under Caution Mackinlay Interviewed Under Caution
Pro-Bercow FOI Answered Two Weeks Faster than Average Pro-Bercow FOI Answered Two Weeks Faster than Average
Corbynista Candidate: Israel Linked to ISIS Oil Corbynista Candidate: Israel Linked to ISIS Oil
Read: Burnham’s Draft Manifesto Read: Burnham’s Draft Manifesto
Baroness Brazen Accuses Media of Misreporting Her Spending Baroness Brazen Accuses Media of Misreporting Her Spending
Arron Banks Says He’s Suspended by UKIP Arron Banks Says He’s Suspended by UKIP
Lib Dem Candidate Tells Thousands She’s Labour Lib Dem Candidate Tells Thousands She’s Labour
Watch: OTT Tasmina on Brexit “Deportations” Watch: OTT Tasmina on Brexit “Deportations”
May Sidelines Baroness Scotland May Sidelines Baroness Scotland
Senior Leavers: No 10 Must Do More to Prepare Public for WTO Brexit Senior Leavers: No 10 Must Do More to Prepare Public for WTO Brexit
Watch: Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on #indyRef2 Watch: Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on #indyRef2