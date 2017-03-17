Standard Newsroom Reacts

Hurricane George hits the Evening Standard. pic.twitter.com/65MVdGPRya — Joy Lo Dico (@joy_lo_dico) 17 March 2017



Fair to say journalists in the Evening Standard newsroom have had their minds blown at the news that George Osborne is their new editor:

Told the Evening Standard newsroom currently looks something like this: 😮😱😤🤔😲🤐😨😖😫😩🙀 — Media Guido (@MediaGuido) March 17, 2017

The deputy editor of the Standard diary speaks for his colleagues:

Osborne due to address his staff at 12:15 pm, one of his tougher speeches…