Standard Newsroom Reacts


Fair to say journalists in the Evening Standard newsroom have had their minds blown at the news that George Osborne is their new editor:

The deputy editor of the Standard diary speaks for his colleagues:

Osborne due to address his staff at 12:15 pm, one of his tougher speeches…

March 17, 2017 at 12:04 pm



Quote of the Day

From Piers Morgan’s FT interview:

“When Morgan was an interviewer, he boasted about having “no shame about asking anyone anything”. I wonder what that feels like. So I ask him, “What keeps you faithful to your wife?” It feels awful asking this stuff. “Henry, move on,” Morgan says.”

