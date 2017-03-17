Moment That Provoked GCHQ to Slap Down White House

White House Press Sec talking about Obama using British GCHQ & not US agencies to spy on Trump so that there werent US fingerprints on it 😮😮 pic.twitter.com/KcLZt5KOZS — CoxeyLoxey (@CoxeyLoxey) March 16, 2017

Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer is making news again this morning after repeating claims first made on Fox News that GCHQ had been involved in ‘wire tapping’ the then President Elect. The network’s ‘Senior Judicial Analyst‘ Judge Napolitano claimed on Tuesday that Fox had “three intelligence sources” for this. “What the heck is GCHQ?”, he asked.

.@Judgenap: Three intel sources have disclosed that Pres. Obama turned to British spies to get surveillance on Trump pic.twitter.com/IghCFm7qhO — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) 14 March 2017

Responding to Spicer, GCHQ took the step of issuing this statement overnight:

“Recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct ‘wire tapping’ against the then President Elect are nonsense. They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored.”

What’s the English for kompromat?