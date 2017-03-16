Vaz Complains “MSM” Invent Stories

Keith Vaz isn’t so chatty about the shenanigans of his alter ego Jim the washing machine salesman these days. Last night however he gave his views on the “mainstream media” that revealed his double life at a drinks bash held by Jeremy Corbyn. According to journalist Marcus Dysch who was present, Vaz told the room the “MSM” – he used the acronym – invent what they write and that to counter the press “we must tell people the truth”. The only one inventing stories is Jim with his promise to get you a great deal on a washer dryer…