Theresa Deploys Philip May

In the month running up to the Copeland by-election, veterans at Tory HQ were surprised by the almost daily presence of one unusual visitor. Philip May, the PM’s husband, turned up to phone bank for Trudy Harrison nearly every day between 6pm and 8pm. “He was there at least 90% of the days for the last few weeks,” says a source, noting that by contrast Samantha Cameron would attend phone banks once or twice per by-election, usually just as a photo opportunity. A sign of how the Tories threw the kitchen sink at Copeland? Possibly, though there is more to it than that…

Theresa May’s inner circle comprises of just four people: the PM, her chiefs of staff Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy, and her husband. She trusts few outside that group. So, Tory insiders say, Theresa has deployed Philip as her political secret weapon: her personal focus group, amateur pollster and party mole. Those in the room estimate Philip spoke on the phone to more than a thousand Copeland voters and believe the PM used him to gauge opinion, rather than rely on the professional pollsters who let down her predecessor. “He was her personal focus group for voters because she trusts no one else,” says a Tory source. He phone banked assiduously in the Sleaford by-election as well.

There was of course another benefit to having Philip in CCHQ – he could report back on which Cabinet ministers and MPs were pulling their weight. Tories say the proof that Philip being used as a serious political operative is the fact that his phone banking exploits have not been briefed out to the media, as was the norm with SamCam. An insight into how few people the PM keeps close, and how important those few are…

Tags: ,
People: /
March 16, 2017 at 3:55 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Donald Tusk sounding a bit intimidated:

“We will not be intimidated by threats that no Brexit deal is good for UK & bad for EU. No deal bad for everyone, above all for UK.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Bus-ted: Tories Fined £70000, Treasurer Faces Charges, Thanet Re-Run Bus-ted: Tories Fined £70000, Treasurer Faces Charges, Thanet Re-Run
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Watch: Minister Hit with NICs U-Turn on Live TV Watch: Minister Hit with NICs U-Turn on Live TV
Read: Hammond U-Turns on NI Read: Hammond U-Turns on NI
Mackinlay Interviewed Under Caution Mackinlay Interviewed Under Caution
Pro-Bercow FOI Answered Two Weeks Faster than Average Pro-Bercow FOI Answered Two Weeks Faster than Average
Corbynista Candidate: Israel Linked to ISIS Oil Corbynista Candidate: Israel Linked to ISIS Oil
Read: Burnham’s Draft Manifesto Read: Burnham’s Draft Manifesto
Baroness Brazen Accuses Media of Misreporting Her Spending Baroness Brazen Accuses Media of Misreporting Her Spending
Arron Banks Says He’s Suspended by UKIP Arron Banks Says He’s Suspended by UKIP
Lib Dem Candidate Tells Thousands She’s Labour Lib Dem Candidate Tells Thousands She’s Labour
Watch: OTT Tasmina on Brexit “Deportations” Watch: OTT Tasmina on Brexit “Deportations”
May Sidelines Baroness Scotland May Sidelines Baroness Scotland
Senior Leavers: No 10 Must Do More to Prepare Public for WTO Brexit Senior Leavers: No 10 Must Do More to Prepare Public for WTO Brexit
Watch: Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on #indyRef2 Watch: Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on #indyRef2
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters
Budget Fracas: No 10 vs No 11 in Downing Street Blame Game Budget Fracas: No 10 vs No 11 in Downing Street Blame Game