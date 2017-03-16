Paul Mason to Star in Play He Wrote

Jeremy Corbyn’s celebrity guru Paul Mason has written a play called “Why It’s Kicking Off Everywhere” about the “outburst of hope and optimism” following the Arab Spring and Occupy movements. The unmissable stage show starts at the Young Vic later this month. Guess who’s the star? Making his acting debut, Paul Mason.

Revealing his acting method to the Standard, Mason says: “I appear on stage telling the story and I walk about the stage remembering lines I’ve written.” MediaGuido may have to become a theatre critic for the night…