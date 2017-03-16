May: Now is Not the Time for #indyref2

Theresa May: “Now is not the time for second referendum” #indyref2 https://t.co/RJs3oYszP4
— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 16, 2017
May speaks and says ‘not now’, i.e. not before Brexit is complete. Nats meltdown in 3, 2, 1…
Donald Tusk sounding a bit intimidated:
“We will not be intimidated by threats that no Brexit deal is good for UK & bad for EU. No deal bad for everyone, above all for UK.”