London Momentum Members Sent Up to Manchester Gorton

Meet Sam Wheeler, the Corbynista vying for selection as Labour’s candidate in the Manchester Gorton by-election. Unite-backed Wheeler is at the centre of a vicious selection battle after Labour moderates succeeded in getting pro-Corbyn Rebecca Long-Bailey kicked off the selection panel and replaced with Keith Vaz. Corbynistas fear Vaz, backed by Tom Watson, will favour Afzal Khan, despite his anti-Semitism row issues. One Labour moderate tells Guido that Corbyn’s enforcer Karie Murphy, another Unite crony, has been trying to get Vaz kicked off the selection panel. Meanwhile Momentum are pushing hard. A source says: “Momentum members have been sent up to Manchester from London to influence the local membership. They’re pulling out all the stops”. So far the Labour leader’s office have failed to win any by-election selections, so a Corbynista has yet to face the electorate. Could that change in Gorton?