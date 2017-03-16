Brexit Bill Given Royal Assent

Article 50 can now be triggered…

Tags:
March 16, 2017 at 10:47 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Donald Tusk sounding a bit intimidated:

“We will not be intimidated by threats that no Brexit deal is good for UK & bad for EU. No deal bad for everyone, above all for UK.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box
Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday
Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion
Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over
Well Done Our SNPs Well Done Our SNPs
Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios
Milo 12 Things Milo 12 Things
Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
Amazing Robot Warehouses Amazing Robot Warehouses
No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots
BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum