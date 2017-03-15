PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 15 March.
Q2 Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth)
Q3 Jeremy Quin (Horsham)
Q4 Mike Weir (Angus)
Q5 Mr Andrew Turner
Q6 Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen)
Q7 Mrs Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet)
Q8 Will Quince (Colchester)
Q9 Callum McCaig (Aberdeen South)
Q10 Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle)
Q11 Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham)
Q12 Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (The Cotswolds)
Q13 Ms Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh (Ochil and South Perthshire)
Q14 Hannah Bardell (Livingston)
Comments in the comments…