PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 15 March.

Q2 Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth)

Q3 Jeremy Quin (Horsham)

Q4 Mike Weir (Angus)

Q5 Mr Andrew Turner

Q6 Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen)

Q7 Mrs Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet)

Q8 Will Quince (Colchester)

Q9 Callum McCaig (Aberdeen South)

Q10 Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle)

Q11 Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham)

Q12 Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (The Cotswolds)

Q13 Ms Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh (Ochil and South Perthshire)

Q14 Hannah Bardell (Livingston)

Comments in the comments…

Tags:
People: /
March 15, 2017 at 11:34 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
PMQs & Budget Sketch PMQs & Budget Sketch
Watch: May’s Weird Shoulder Laugh Watch: May’s Weird Shoulder Laugh
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios
Milo 12 Things Milo 12 Things
Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
Anti-Bercow Lobbying Latest Anti-Bercow Lobbying Latest
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots
BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”
Standard Editor Runners & Riders Standard Editor Runners & Riders
Article 50 Debate: Live Spreadsheet of MPs Voting Against Article 50 Debate: Live Spreadsheet of MPs Voting Against
Live Spreadsheet: Brexit Blockers Tracker Live Spreadsheet: Brexit Blockers Tracker
Momentum Man is Porn Baron Momentum Man is Porn Baron
Guido is Secure Guido is Secure
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido
Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event
HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW