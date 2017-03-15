Lowest Unemployment Since 1975

#Unemployment rate (for people aged 16+) 4.7% for Nov-Jan 2017; last time lower was 1975 https://t.co/Ff0ljvciPy pic.twitter.com/hzwdAW3YT8 — ONS (@ONS) 15 March 2017



Unemployment has fallen to 4.7% in the three months to January. Britain now has the lowest rate of unemployment since 1975. The figure for people in work rose by 92,000 to 31.9 million. Bloomberg reports:

“The U.K. economy has defied predictions of doom since the Brexit vote…”

Unemployment is almost half what it was under Gordon Brown…