Lowest Unemployment Since 1975

Unemployment has fallen to 4.7% in the three months to January. Britain now has the lowest rate of unemployment since 1975. The figure for people in work rose by 92,000 to 31.9 million. Bloomberg reports:

“The U.K. economy has defied predictions of doom since the Brexit vote…”

Unemployment is almost half what it was under Gordon Brown…

Quote of the Day

Donald Tusk sounding a bit intimidated:

“We will not be intimidated by threats that no Brexit deal is good for UK & bad for EU. No deal bad for everyone, above all for UK.”

