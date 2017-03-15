Farage and Le Pen: Key Quotes

Here are the top lines from Nigel Farage’s interview with Marine Le Pen. All much to be expected: not a fan of Theresa May, pro- a good Brexit deal, condemns anti-Semitism, pro-Russia.

On Theresa May:

Farage: “Has the British PM snubbed you?” Le Pen: “It seems to be the case… I do not understand this discrepancy, this contradiction between what Theresa May stands for because she has decided to be the woman who will implement Brexit, and her meeting with Emmanuel Macron…” Farage: “… Actually with Donald Trump, Number 10 wanted nothing to do with Donald Trump whatsoever because they thought he would lose…” Le Pen: “She is good at getting it wrong but this is rather reassuring!”

On how a Le Pen government would deal with Brexit:

Le Pen: “I see no reason why France and Great Britain should not have excellent relations. We are old allies and economically speaking as well, we have a great many exchanges to implement. What I cannot stand in the behaviour of the EU with regards to Great Britain is blackmail, constant threat. This structure is no longer moving without blackmail and threat. “You have to pay. We’re going to penalise you 250,000 Euros fine for every migrant refused.” It’s Europe in a very forceful way; Europe imposed by Merkel and I believe that between two nations such as ours that really go back and that would be free if I am elected; both would be free and we would have excellent relations as well as trade relations of very good quality, as in the past.”

On Russia and Putin:

Le Pen: “Russia is not a danger to us. Russia does not attack France. Russia does not do aggressive social or environmental dumping against France. Russia does not threaten identity, the identity of France of the geostrategic interests of France. Why should I be hostile to Russia?… I borrowed money from a Russian bank. Fine, what am I supposed to do? Well, I’m supposed to pay it back. Right? I took out personal loans from French banks and the banker hasn’t come to my home to decide what school my children should go to or what the colour of my curtains should be. By the same token, it’s a Russian bank that has lent me money. That doesn’t matter at all.”

To be fair Farage also asked about her views on Islam and anti-Semitism, something he has criticised her for in the past. She said Islam is not incompatible with western lifestyle and condemned anti-Semitic Front National members. The full interview is at 7pm on LBC.