The Crown Prosecution Service says it has received files from 11 police forces in relation to allegations of mis-spending by the Tories at the 2015 general election. The forces who have sent evidence to the CPS are:

Avon & Somerset

Cumbria

Derbyshire

Devon & Cornwall

Gloucestershire

Greater Manchester

Lincolnshire

Metropolitan

Northamptonshire

Nottinghamshire

West Yorkshire

Budget u-turn in the morning, a MPs under scrutiny in the afternoon…