SNP Ring Around Played Down Referendum Chances

Scottish government ministers spent yesterday afternoon ringing around companies and trade bodies to discuss Sturgeon’s announcement on IndyRef2. One recipient of such a phone call reports that the SNP minister they spoke to was keen to allay business fears. The minister conceded that a Scottish referendum before Brexit is unlikely – despite Sturgeon’s demand for a vote by Spring 2019 – but they privately hope for one “shortly afterwards”. There are obviously significant obstacles to another Scottish referendum before Brexit is sorted, one being that Theresa May is hardly going to want one before, say, 2021. Almost as if the Nats aren’t being entirely honest with the public…

March 14, 2017



Quote of the Day

Shadow Treasury minister Jonathan Reynolds with a Budget groaner (via PA):

“The Chancellor may be known as spreadsheet Phil but on this occasion he did not excel.”

