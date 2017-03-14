Pro-Bercow FOI Answered 2 Weeks Faster Than Average

Remember that Freedom of Information response disclosing that John Bercow had received over 3,000 letters and emails in support of his Trump ban? Guido can reveal the FoI in question was received on 15 February and answered on the very same day. As anyone who regularly fires off FoIs knows, such promptness is highly unusual. Indeed, the authorities admit that the average time taken to respond to FoI requests pertaining to the Speaker is 13 days. Surely the Speaker wouldn’t dream of accelerating the process to rush out a good news story while he was fighting for his career…