Leaked Burnham Draft Manifesto Reveals Made-Up Stories About Women

Guido has obtained Andy Burnham’s draft manifesto for the Manchester mayoral election, which is set to be unveiled tomorrow. The section above is particularly moving, telling the tragic stories of a woman “who found it difficult to find work and was forced to take up a zero-hours contract”, as well as another woman “who had her retirement plans ruined and has now lost her independence”. All very unfortunate. Just one problem: these stories are not real and the women do not exist. Despite the apparently personalised stories, there are no names in the draft text, instead the letters “XXX” appear as Team Burnham try to find women who fit the gloomy narrative. Struggling to find case studies for their tales of woe? 

Tags: , ,
People:
March 14, 2017 at 12:14 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Shadow Treasury minister Jonathan Reynolds with a Budget groaner (via PA):

“The Chancellor may be known as spreadsheet Phil but on this occasion he did not excel.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Arron Banks Says He’s Suspended by UKIP Arron Banks Says He’s Suspended by UKIP
Lib Dem Candidate Tells Thousands She’s Labour Lib Dem Candidate Tells Thousands She’s Labour
Watch: OTT Tasmina on Brexit “Deportations” Watch: OTT Tasmina on Brexit “Deportations”
May Sidelines Baroness Scotland May Sidelines Baroness Scotland
Senior Leavers: No 10 Must Do More to Prepare Public for WTO Brexit Senior Leavers: No 10 Must Do More to Prepare Public for WTO Brexit
Watch: Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on #indyRef2 Watch: Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on #indyRef2
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters
Budget Fracas: No 10 vs No 11 in Downing Street Blame Game Budget Fracas: No 10 vs No 11 in Downing Street Blame Game
Latest Data: Tories Lead by 19 Points Latest Data: Tories Lead by 19 Points
Read My NICs: What Did Cameron Say to Fallon? Read My NICs: What Did Cameron Say to Fallon?
Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two
Live Updates: Tory Tax Revolt Rebel Tracker Live Updates: Tory Tax Revolt Rebel Tracker
May Takes Hammer to Tory Manifesto Promises May Takes Hammer to Tory Manifesto Promises
Farage at Ecuadorian Embassy Farage at Ecuadorian Embassy
Steve “Tories Should be Shot” Hedley Back in Labour Party Steve “Tories Should be Shot” Hedley Back in Labour Party
Minister: We Should Apologise For NI Broken Promise Minister: We Should Apologise For NI Broken Promise
Watch: Tory Polling Showed Keeping Promises Was Key for Voters Watch: Tory Polling Showed Keeping Promises Was Key for Voters
Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil