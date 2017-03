Corbynista Alison Gove-Humphries last night won the selection to stand for Labour in Birmingham City Council’s Hall Green by-election. Her Facebook makes interesting reading. Gove-Humphries has shared an article putting forward the conspiracy theory that “Israel [is the] key link in exporting ISIS oil“.

She also thinks the “Israel lobby manufactured UK Labour Party’s anti-semitism crisis”.

Labour have kicked people out for saying the same…