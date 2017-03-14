Baroness D’Souza Suggests Media Misreported Her Spending

Last night’s BBC documentary Meet the Lords saw Baroness D’Souza attend the unveiling of a portrait of herself costing a cool £12,000. Asked whether this was taxpayers’ money well spent, D’Souza said the media were correct to hold her to account but suggested they had not reported her spending accurately. For the sake of “accuracy“, here is the full litany of how D’Souza has spent your money:

  • £12,000 on a portrait of herself which the Baroness described as “a really good painting”
  • £4,000 on flowers
  • £1,100 on a trip to the ballet
  • £26,000 on a ten day trip to the Far East
  • £738 to keep her car waiting outside Windsor Castle
  • £270 to keep her car waiting during lunch with the Japanese Ambassador
  • £230 to keep her car waiting during a trip to the opera

“One would require them to be accurate”…

