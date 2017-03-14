Arron Banks Says He’s Been Suspended By UKIP

Arron Banks says his UKIP membership has been suspended “apparently for saying the current leadership couldn’t knock the skin off a rice pudding”. Banks had told UKIP bigwigs that their lack of management credentials was akin to running a jumble sale, which went down about as well as his request to be made party chairman. Friends of Banks say UKIP wanted him to appear before the NEC “to be b*llocked”, to which Arron told them to “f**k off”. It is Banks’ view that the UKIP hierarchy have ultimately sided with Douglas Carswell over the Faragistas. UKIP sources counter that his membership lapsed earlier this year, remember Paul Nuttall said last month that Banks was not a member. Either way, Nuttall now has a rich, energetic enemy – Team Banks say of plans for a new party: “UKIP mark 2 – the movement is now in full speed ahead mode”…

UPDATE: How it played out on Twitter…

9:12am: Banks says he’s out:

9:19am: Carswell tweets apropos of nothing:

9:42am: Carswell clarifies:

Cheeky…

UPDATE II: Banks tells Guido the party “somehow managed to lapse my membership” and “on reapplying I was told the membership was suspended”.

March 14, 2017 at 9:43 am



