Sturgeon Calls For #IndyRef2

“It is clear that our voice and our interests can be ignored at any time and at any issue. This is where we stand today… I cannot pretend to the Scottish people that a compromise agreement looks remotely likely… I will now take the steps necessary to make sure that Scotland will have a choice at the end of this process. A choice of whether to follow the UK to a hard Brexit or to become an independent country… The Scottish government’s mandate for offering this choice is beyond doubt.”

She will next week seek a Section 30 order from the UK government to give Holyrood the power to hold a referendum between autumn 2018 and spring 2019…

Tags: , , ,
People:
March 13, 2017 at 11:42 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Kate Osamor on the struggles of Owen Jones:

“Owen has said a lot of things about what he wanted… You [Jones] are used to writing. And commentating. And reading. And looking through a lense… A lot of that is because he’s an academic, it’s not because he actually understands what struggle is.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Senior Leavers: No 10 Must Do More to Prepare Public for WTO Brexit Senior Leavers: No 10 Must Do More to Prepare Public for WTO Brexit
Watch: Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on #indyRef2 Watch: Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on #indyRef2
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters
Budget Fracas: No 10 vs No 11 in Downing Street Blame Game Budget Fracas: No 10 vs No 11 in Downing Street Blame Game
Latest Data: Tories Lead by 19 Points Latest Data: Tories Lead by 19 Points
Read My NICs: What Did Cameron Say to Fallon? Read My NICs: What Did Cameron Say to Fallon?
Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two
Live Updates: Tory Tax Revolt Rebel Tracker Live Updates: Tory Tax Revolt Rebel Tracker
May Takes Hammer to Tory Manifesto Promises May Takes Hammer to Tory Manifesto Promises
Farage at Ecuadorian Embassy Farage at Ecuadorian Embassy
Steve “Tories Should be Shot” Hedley Back in Labour Party Steve “Tories Should be Shot” Hedley Back in Labour Party
Minister: We Should Apologise For NI Broken Promise Minister: We Should Apologise For NI Broken Promise
Watch: Tory Polling Showed Keeping Promises Was Key for Voters Watch: Tory Polling Showed Keeping Promises Was Key for Voters
Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil
Hammond Faces Tory Tax Revolt Hammond Faces Tory Tax Revolt
Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath
Exclusive: Labour Tax Attacks Deleted from Hammond’s Website Exclusive: Labour Tax Attacks Deleted from Hammond’s Website
PMQs & Budget Sketch PMQs & Budget Sketch