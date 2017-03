This is the level of debate from zombie Remainers like the SNP’s Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh: asking the government if they have considered establishing a deportation process for EU citizens. The government has repeatedly said it will guarantee the rights of EU citizens once the EU reciprocates for Britons. It is the EU that is holding back an agreement. Talk of rounding up French and Germans in Britain and deporting them is quite mad. As Remainer scrutiny of Brexit goes, this is particularly naff.