Number 10 Sidelines Baroness Scotland

Number 10 has brutally snubbed Baroness Scotland by failing to mention the Commonwealth Secretary General entirely in its announcement on the Commonwealth Summit today. Downing Street set out the schedule for the summit this morning, which will be attended by leaders from more than 50 countries in April 2018. The press release revealed the Prime Minister and Cabinet will “oversee preparations” and that Amber Rudd and Boris Johnson have been tasked with chairing an Inter-Ministerial Group on the summit. Number 10 adds that they have implemented a new “dedicated unit” led by diplomat Tim Hitchens to look after proceedings:

“A central team has also been established in the Cabinet Office to deliver the Summit, working closely with the Commonwealth Secretariat and member states. The dedicated unit will report directly to the Prime Minister, who has appointed Tim Hitchens as its CEO. Tim Hitchens was previously British Ambassador to Japan, and has served as Africa Director and Europe Director in the Foreign Office, and also as Assistant Private Secretary to The Queen.”
Name-checks for Theresa May, the Cabinet, Amber Rudd, Boris and Tim Hitchens – and no mention whatsoever of Baroness Scotland. Almost as if Number 10 is making clear that it has taken responsibility for the Commonwealth summit away from its scandal-hit Secretary-General. Sidelined…
Tags: , ,
People:
March 13, 2017 at 1:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Kate Osamor on the struggles of Owen Jones:

“Owen has said a lot of things about what he wanted… You [Jones] are used to writing. And commentating. And reading. And looking through a lense… A lot of that is because he’s an academic, it’s not because he actually understands what struggle is.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

May Sidelines Baroness Scotland May Sidelines Baroness Scotland
Senior Leavers: No 10 Must Do More to Prepare Public for WTO Brexit Senior Leavers: No 10 Must Do More to Prepare Public for WTO Brexit
Watch: Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on #indyRef2 Watch: Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on #indyRef2
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters
Budget Fracas: No 10 vs No 11 in Downing Street Blame Game Budget Fracas: No 10 vs No 11 in Downing Street Blame Game
Latest Data: Tories Lead by 19 Points Latest Data: Tories Lead by 19 Points
Read My NICs: What Did Cameron Say to Fallon? Read My NICs: What Did Cameron Say to Fallon?
Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two
Live Updates: Tory Tax Revolt Rebel Tracker Live Updates: Tory Tax Revolt Rebel Tracker
May Takes Hammer to Tory Manifesto Promises May Takes Hammer to Tory Manifesto Promises
Farage at Ecuadorian Embassy Farage at Ecuadorian Embassy
Steve “Tories Should be Shot” Hedley Back in Labour Party Steve “Tories Should be Shot” Hedley Back in Labour Party
Minister: We Should Apologise For NI Broken Promise Minister: We Should Apologise For NI Broken Promise
Watch: Tory Polling Showed Keeping Promises Was Key for Voters Watch: Tory Polling Showed Keeping Promises Was Key for Voters
Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil
Hammond Faces Tory Tax Revolt Hammond Faces Tory Tax Revolt
Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath
Exclusive: Labour Tax Attacks Deleted from Hammond’s Website Exclusive: Labour Tax Attacks Deleted from Hammond’s Website