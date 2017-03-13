May Says No

Theresa May pretty clear the government opposes a second Scottish referendum:

“Only a little over two years ago people in Scotland voted decisively to remain part of our United Kingdom in a referendum which the Scottish Government defined as a ‘once in a generation’ vote. The evidence clearly shows that a majority of people in Scotland do not want a second independence referendum. Another referendum would be divisive and cause huge economic uncertainty at the worst possible time.”

One whopping problem for the Nats if they get their referendum in 2018/19 and the Scots vote for independence. The whole point is that they want to stay in the EU, but an independent Scotland would not be allowed to, it would have to reapply. Which means years outside the EU and adopting the Euro. Almost as if the Nats know the Tories won’t let them have a referendum during the Brexit negotiations and are just using this to shore up the Yes vote…

Tags:
People:
March 13, 2017 at 3:10 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Kate Osamor on the struggles of Owen Jones:

“Owen has said a lot of things about what he wanted… You [Jones] are used to writing. And commentating. And reading. And looking through a lense… A lot of that is because he’s an academic, it’s not because he actually understands what struggle is.”

