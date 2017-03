Watch the moment the second amendment to the #Brexit Bill is defeated in the House of Commons pic.twitter.com/LYgLKquJq9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 13, 2017

Both Lords amendments have been overturned in the Commons tonight.

The amendment on EU nationals’ rights was defeated by 335 to 287, a majority of 48.

The amendment on a “meaningful vote” was defeated by 331-286, a majority of 45.

Bill passes unamended. Back to the Lords now…