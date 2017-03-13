Labour Gorton Favourite: “Israeli Government Are Like Nazis”

Among the favourites to win Labour’s Manchester Gorton selection contest is North West MEP Afzil Khan. According to local sources Khan has been lining himself up for the Gorton seat for many years. This tweet from 2014 could be a problem:

At the time Marie van der Zyl, a Board of Deputies vice president, and Sharon Bannister, president of the Manchester Jewish Representative Council said:

“We are deeply disappointed by these tweets, [which are] still deeply offensive… There is no place for antisemitism in our politics.”

He has now deleted the tweet. Labour MPs and councillors have been suspended for less…

UPDATE: Khan gets in touch with a weak excuse: