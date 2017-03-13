Hammond Invites Colleagues to Reconciliation Drinkies

After days of vicious negative briefings against him from Number 10, and 19 Tory MPs publicly opposing his Budget, Philip Hammond is looking to heal wounds. This afternoon the Chancellor invited MPs to a reconciliation drinks party at his Commons office, where he will no doubt be reassuring colleagues over his National Insurance rise. (Or ditching it.) Note the date, March 27, is one of the rumoured dates Article 50 could be triggered. Guido has the invitation:

Subject: Chancellor Drinks Reception – Monday 27 March

Dear Colleague,

I am writing to invite you to drinks with the Chancellor, on Monday 27th March, 18.30 – 19.30. The event will take place in the Chancellor’s Commons Office, Room 21c Ministerial Corridor.

Please let me know if you are able to attend.

Very best

John Glen MP

PPS to Rt Hon Philip Hammond MP