The Brexit bill passes through the Lords, its final hurdle in parliament before gaining Royal Assent. And then at last Theresa May can trigger Article 50. Another historic moment…
Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:
“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”