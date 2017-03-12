We already knew that #Brexit means Brexit. Now @LiamFoxMP says "Theresa May is Theresa May" #Ridge pic.twitter.com/iEPGkdbewN
— SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) March 12, 2017
We already knew that #Brexit means Brexit. Now @LiamFoxMP says "Theresa May is Theresa May" #Ridge pic.twitter.com/iEPGkdbewN
— SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) March 12, 2017
Kate Osamor on the struggles of Owen Jones:
“Owen has said a lot of things about what he wanted… You [Jones] are used to writing. And commentating. And reading. And looking through a lense… A lot of that is because he’s an academic, it’s not because he actually understands what struggle is.”