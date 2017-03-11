Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters

Owen Jones today announces he is “taking a break” from social media because he is finding it “a) totally unproductive and b) frankly just completely and utterly depressing.” In an extraordinary Facebook post aimed at the hard left, Jones wrote this morning:

“On a daily basis I have angry strangers yelling at me, on the one hand, that I’m responsible for the destruction of the Labour Party, and on the other, I’m a right-wing sellout careerist who’s allied to Tony Blair and possibly in the pay of the Israeli government (and that I’m a Blairite c*** who needs to go fuck myself, and so on and so forth)…

“Both my parents are staunch supporters of Jeremy Corbyn; they’re leading members of their local Momentum branch. They don’t agree with lots of what I’ve said. Unlike the increasingly frothing keyboard warriors, neither doubts for a second that what I says comes from the heart…

“I’m just wasting my life. I wouldn’t choose to walk every day into a room full of total strangers screaming mindless abuse and making up what I think and what my motives are, but in a sense that’s what I’m currently doing.”

Labour is tearing itself apart in cyberspace…

Quote of the Day

Kate Osamor on the struggles of Owen Jones:

“Owen has said a lot of things about what he wanted… You [Jones] are used to writing. And commentating. And reading. And looking through a lense… A lot of that is because he’s an academic, it’s not because he actually understands what struggle is.”

