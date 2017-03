I could be wrong-but at Iraq service today, it seems to me Cameron is saying something about “manifesto” and “stupid”. You decide… pic.twitter.com/ZuhYZ7F2yC — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 9, 2017

Great spot by Chris Ship – what is Cameron saying to Michael Fallon at the Iraq service yesterday? Certainly looks like the words “breaking a manifesto promise” and “stupid thing to do”. Fallon nods along. Lip-readers get in touch…