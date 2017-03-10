Parliament Destroys Bercow’s Despot Bills

The House of Commons has apparently disposed of financial records relating to visits made by the Indonesian President and the Emir of Kuwait in 2012.

Asked by Guido to provide a breakdown of the costs involved in the visits, the authorities responded:

“This information is not held by the House of Commons. In accordance with Parliament’s records disposal policy, financial records are held for three years, plus the current financial year. Therefore we only hold information for the 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 financial years.”

Convenient…