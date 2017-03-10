Momentum Activists Awarding the “Order of Lansman”

Pro-Corbyn activists are aping infamous Soviet decoration the Order of Lenin to recognise each other’s campaigning achievements. Young Momentum activists have instituted the “Order of Lansman” to present to their comrades. The ‘medal’ is a plastic badge bearing a modified image of a triumphant Christ overlaid with Momentum chief Jon Lansman’s face. Infamous recipients of the real-world Order of Lenin include the likes of Stalin, General Tito and traitorous British double agent Kim Philby. A Facebook post reveals:

“The Order of Lansman (est.2017) is the highest civilian award on the Labour Left and awarded only to those in #thecorrectposition”

More on those involved with the “Order of Lansman” to follow…