Ironically Torsten Cheers Chancellor Tearing Up Manifesto Promise



Is Guido the only one who thinks it ironic that it is Torsten Bell, a wonk from the Resolution Foundation, who is touring the news studios applauding the Chancellor for breaking the Tory manifesto promise not to hike NI contributions? He was when he was an adviser to Ed Miliband the architect of the Ed Stone, which literally carved Labour’s 2015 manifesto promises into stone. The idea was to convince voters to trust Labour to keep their manifesto promises which were set in stone…